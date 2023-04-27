'Intoxicated' woman found in Avalanche player's hotel room during Seattle visit, taken to hospital

An "intoxicated woman" had to be taken by ambulance from a Colorado Avalanche player’s hotel room while the team was playing in Seattle last weekend.

According to FOX 31 Denver, employees went to the room to check on forward Valeri Nichushkin on Saturday, after he missed Game 3 of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Seattle Kraken. Instead, they found a woman so intoxicated that she was unable to take care of herself.

The outlet reports they obtained records from Seattle Police describing the woman in the back of an ambulance at the Four Seasons Hotel.

Officers were called there just before 3:45 p.m. The 28-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Team doctor Bradley Changstrom told police the team had flown in the day before, and there was no familial connection between Nichushkin and the woman.

According to The Denver Post, the woman told police she was from Russia and born in Ukraine. In the SPD incident report, the woman said "she should never have come to the United States and that some guy took her passport and that he was a bad person."

According to The Denver Post, an officer with the Denver Police Department who was traveling with the team told the SPD there were no reports of any criminal interactions.

Additionally, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar told The Post Nichushkin’s absence is not a result of disciplinary action. A representative for Nichushkin also told The Post that he is not with the team for personal reasons.

Bednar said later that the team had been in contact with Nichushkin and that it was not a legal matter.