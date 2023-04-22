MacKinnon, Rantanen sink Kraken in 6-4 loss to Avalanche in Game 3

article

Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen each scored goals early in the third period to carry the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 and a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven series in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

MacKinnon and Rantanen each scored twice on the night with Rantanen's empty netter sealing the victory away with just over two minutes to play.

The Kraken had dug themselves out of a 3-1 hole in the second period to tie the game entering the final period. But the Colorado standouts took over with goals just 88 seconds apart to take a lead the Kraken were unable to overcome.

Jaden Schwartz had a pair of goals for Seattle in the victory. Jamie Oleksiak and Matty Beniers each scored 19 seconds apart in the second period as the Kraken rallied to tie the game. The Avalanche then took control in the third period to race away to victory.

The Kraken struck first once again to grab an early lead. Schwartz found a pair of looks in front of the net as Seattle applied pressure. The puck found its way to the top of the zone and Schwartz managed to deflect a point shot from Justin Schultz by Alexandar Georgiev to give Seattle a 1-0 lead just over six minutes into the game.

Seattle had been a bit fortunate in the lead up to Schwartz's goal. Will Borgen seemed to catch Evan Rodrigues with a high-stick that wasn't called. Then a defensive zone giveaway came directly to Rantanen for a prime shot attempt only for him to miss the net.

Colorado then began to apply a load of pressure after Carson Soucy took a slashing penalty to give the Avalanche the man advantage. Grubauer robbed Artturi Lehkonen on a great look from directly in front of the net and added another big stop on Rantanen as Jamie Oleksiak was caught without his stick. Even after the power play ended the pressure didn't stop. Logan O'Connor had a rebound chance sail across the goal front finding the net as Seattle clung to their advantage.

Samuel Girard tripped Alex Wennberg to give Seattle a power play chance to regain their lead. Instead, Colorado scored short-handed to jump out front. Daniel Sprong fell down at center ice and Cale Makar and J.T. Compher got a two-on-one chance as Compher maneuvered the puck around Grubauer for the tying goal with just under four minutes left in the period.

MacKinnon then showed off his elite speed as he chipped a puck by defenseman Vince Dunn to spring a breakaway chance that he finished over Grubauer's left pad to make it a 3-1 Avalanche lead.

Then just as the Avalanche did in Game 2, the Kraken scored twice in less than a minute to tie up the contest and get the home crowd back re-energized.

Oliver Bjorkstrand won a puck off Lehkonen to keep possession in the offensive zone. Yanni Gourde found Oleksiak and he crossed over Rantanen and beat Georgiev with a back-handed finish to cut the Colorado lead to 3-2 with 6:09 left in the second period.

Then just 19 seconds later Matty Beniers chipped a puck over the right pad of Georgiev for the tying goal as Climate Pledge Arena sprung back to life. Jared McCann won a puck off Devon Toews behind the Colorado net and got the puck to Beniers in front of the net as he controlled it with his skate and scored his first playoff goal to bring the game level.

Colorado's stars took over in the opening minutes of the third period. Rantanen slammed a pass from Devon Toews through the legs of Grubauer on a rush to restore the Colorado lead just 3:01 into the third period.

Then just 88 seconds after Rantanen's tally, MacKinnon drove by Ryan Donato and snapped a shot past Grubauer to take a 5-3 lead.

Notes:

– Kraken forward Morgan Geekie did not play against the Avalanche in Game 3 as his wife went into labor.

Geekie did not take part in the team's morning skate on Saturday with head coach Dave Hakstol calling it a "maintenance day." Jesper Froden dressed in Geekie's place with Brandon Tanev moving up to Geekie's spot alongside Alex Wennberg and Jaden Schwartz. Froden took Tanev's spot on the fourth line with Ryan Donato and Daniel Sprong.