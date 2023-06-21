Invasive Japanese beetles found in Yakima County

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) says the first Japanese beetle of the year was spotted in Yakima County, and the time to take action against these invasive insects is now.

According to a Wednesday blog post from the WSDA, their Japanese beetle trappers were checking traps Tuesday morning when they discovered the first beetle of 2023 near a high school in Grandview.

The WSDA says their trappers conducted their second beetle treatment earlier this spring – placing hundreds of traps in areas where the beetles have been spotted in the past.

Officials say now that the adult beetles are here, it’s time to take action.

WSDA trappers are doing everything they can to protect schools, parks, gardens and farms from this invasive pest, but they need help from the public.

Here’s what you can do to help:

Report Japanese beetle sightings

If you see a Japanese beetle, take a photo and report it online, or email pestprogram@agr.wa.gov.

Place your own traps

Officials say traps can be purchased online, or at most local farm and garden centers. They say if you manage to trap a beetle, take a photo of it and post it to the link above. You can also drop off the traps with beetles inside at the following locations:

Valley Wide Cooperative (Grandview)

Riders True Value (Grandview)

Wapato City Hall (Wapato)

Treat your property

The WSDA says if anyone notices beetles on their property, they should consider applying an effective treatment for adults. Washington State University has provided guidance on the best products for Japanese beetles. To learn more, click here.

For more information, visit the WSDA's website here.