Pierce Co. investigators seeking to identify Papa Murphy's burglar

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for help identifying a man who burglarized a local Papa Murphy's in South Hill.

Early in the morning of July 6, a man burglarized the Papa Murphy's in a strip mall on 17520 Meridian E. All of his actions were caught on surveillance camera.

The man first pried open the lockbox of the business next door, then cut a hole through the drywall to enter the pizza shop.

Once inside, he spray-painted the security cameras, but missed one that caught everything. He then pulled out the wiring for the alarm and began to try to get in the shop's safe, which he could only damage but not get inside.

Pierce County Sheriffs are asking that anyone who may recognize the suspect or know anything about the burglary to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.