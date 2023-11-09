Irene Wong talks TikTok fame and budding music career

Growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, Irene Wong was surrounded by music.

"I grew up in a household of musicians. My mom and uncle did music, so that’s kind of where I got it from. My background is classical piano music," she says.

Like a lot of teenagers in 2019, TikTok became a source of fun and creativity for them to post on.

Since then, she has amassed 2.7 million followers and over 94 million likes.

Using that platform, she began introducing her music to followers in the summer of 2020 with the song "Cross My Mind," a collaboration with SeoulFly.

Due to her vocal ability and growing popularity online, Irene was asked to join Unbound Entertainment this year. Unbound works with artists such as JUNNY, SHAUN, and Jimmy Brown.

With the help of Unbound, Irene, who currently lives in New York, began traveling to Los Angeles to begin her professional career.

"It was a lot of pressure because there was a lot of money invested in me and I have to meet new people almost every day," she says.

Her work and dedication has paid off this year after she released her first two singles, "mmm idk" and most recently, "Favorite Skeleton".

Talking about her goal with her music, Irene says, "I would like to inspire people in the future because music definitely did help me pass through hard times, so I feel like I want to do the same thing to help other people."