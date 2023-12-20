‘It’s very identifiable:' Porch pirate’s colorful car caught on camera after theft

A porch pirate victim is putting the driver of a colorful car on blast after that driver was caught on camera stealing a Christmas gift in Seattle’s East Lake neighborhood.

For Carly Craft, the driver’s car is almost laughable.

"Iridescent," laughed Craft. "It almost looks like gasoline on concrete."

The multi-colored car was seen casing the parking lot around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 19.

"I thought my package had arrived," said Craft. "I was notified it was there but when I got home, it was gone."

Scrolling through video, she saw the driver arrive after the delivery.

"It’s like he followed him," she said. "It was almost calculated."

The Honda Insight has a busted-out back window and is covered in plastic. There’s also a tire donut on the rear passenger side wheel.

"It’s very identifiable," said Craft. "It is the flashiest car that I would imagine you’re doing crime in. It’s my home. Someone calls him out and says, ‘Hey, I saw you on the video stealing packages.’"

If you have any information about the theft, you’re encouraged to call Seattle Police at 206-625-5011

With an uptick in mail and package thefts around the holidays, it’s advised you have items shipped to a secured building or locker.