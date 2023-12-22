'I’ve been enraged since the beginning:' Manny Ellis supporters protest outside Tacoma Police Headquarters

article

About three dozen people showed up with signs outside the Tacoma police headquarters for the second day in a row to express their frustration after three officers were found not guilty in the death of Manuel "Manny" Ellis.

"It’s important that they understand that we are very cognizant of the fact that it should never have gone the way it went," said protestor Bunchy Carter.

Carter is speaking about the acquittal of Tacoma Police officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank and Timothy Rankin. The verdict was announced Thursday.

"There was a faction of the community that was very hopeful," added Carter. "Because of some of the similarities of George Floyd’s case, we were hoping that maybe because George Floyd got justice, because there was video, and because of how things played out that it would be the same outcome."

As people later learned, the outcome was not the same.

"Nothing’s changed from the beginning of this for me," said supporter Melissa Knott. "I’ve been enraged from the beginning of this because this was an injustice."

Ellis died in police custody in March of 2020. He was shocked with a taser and restrained face down on a Tacoma sidewalk, with police on top of him.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner ruled Ellis’ death a homicide caused by oxygen deprivation, but lawyers for the officers argued that a high level of methamphetamine in Ellis’ system and a heart irregularity were to blame.

Throughout the trial, the officers remained on paid administrative leave.

Following Thursday’s verdict, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards said the city understood there would be protests.

"Right now, I know that many of you feel the need to be heard," she said. "I want to be clear that this is not only your right, but it is also your duty to use your voice."

Woodards also acknowledged how three years ago, she called for the firing of all three officers.

At the news conference, she also expressed condolences to Ellis' family and the greater Tacoma community.

"The verdict today does not lessen our commitment to ensure that the city’s power is used to protect and serve," she said.

So far, Tacoma has seen two rallies since Thursday’s verdict: one on Thursday evening and then again on Friday afternoon. Both have been peaceful as they continue to call for transparency and accountability from the Tacoma Police Department.

"I’d really like to know what does make a difference," asked protestor Veta Nebel. "How do you really implement change because nothing seems to be changing."

"We want to show the public, law enforcement, and the judicial system that we’re very concerned about the conduct of law enforcement, and the lack of accountability," said Po Leapai, who was present at Friday's rally.

Tacoma Police Department said it’s resumed its internal investigation into the officers’ actions to see if any departmental policies were violated. The internal investigation will include information from the officers’ testimony on the witness stand. Officers Collins and Rankine took to the witness stand during the 10-week trial while officer Burbank did not.

"True justice is having our loved one back," said one protestor. "Accountability is a step in the right direction."

Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore is expected to update the city on any officer disciplinary actions after the new year.