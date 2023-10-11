Jackpot! $1.76B Powerball ticket sold in California

We have a winner!

One lucky California lottery player purchased the winning ticket for the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, worth approximately $1.76 billion.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's historic drawing were: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64, and the Powerball number was 10. Just one jackpot ticket was sold in California, matching all six numbers, according to the California lottery. That ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park in Kern County.

Wednesday's winner marks the third time a Californian has won a billion-dollar lottery jackpot in the last year. Edwin Castro won the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November 2022, after purchasing a ticket at a store in Altadena. In July 2023, another jackpot ticket, this one worth $1.08 billion, was sold at a store in downtown Los Angeles.

RELATED:

And it wasn't just the jackpot that Californians hit on. Two tickets matching five of the numbers were sold in the Golden State. One in Santa Clara, and another in Monterey Park — at Atlantic Wine & Spirit.

Piror to Wednesday, the Powerball game hadn't had a jackpot winner in 35 consecutive drawings, back to July 19.