Jeff Bezos purchases third mansion in Florida for $90 million

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos purchased his third mansion in Florida for roughly $90 million.

According to a Bloomberg News report, the six-bedroom mansion is located on South Florida’s exclusive Indian Creek Island. Those with knowledge of Bezos’ purchases say the billionaire plans to tear down the other houses he has previously bought on the island.

FILE - Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the Staud fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Plaza Hotel on Sept. 10, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Property records show the house was last sold in 1998 for $2.5 million.

Last November, Bezos announced he was leaving Seattle for Miami after nearly 30 years of living in the Pacific Northwest. He said the move was to be closer to his parents after they had recently moved back to Florida, where Bezos lived when he was younger.

"My parents have always been my biggest supporters," he said. "I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami."

Additionally, he announced that the operations of Blue Origin, headquartered in Kent, were increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral.

"I’ve lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here. As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart," Bezos said.

Other notable neighbors living on Indian Creek Island are Julio Iglesias, Tom Brady and Don Shula.

