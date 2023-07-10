Jefferson County drug dealer arrested following sting operation

article

Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) Detectives and Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a Jefferson County woman Thursday at her Port Hadlock home for possession and delivery of both meth and fentanyl.

After executing a search warrant of the woman's home along Sentinel Firs Road, police seized approximately 300 suspected fentanyl pills, 4 grams of both suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl, a small number of psilocybin mushrooms, as well as a loaded revolver.

The arrest comes after several successful attempts by investigators to buy meth and fentanyl pills from the woman using a confidential informant since the spring of 2023.

(Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team)

Detectives booked the woman into the Jefferson County Jail on multiple felony charges, including delivery of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

She is currently awaiting trial in Jefferson County Superior Court for a separate charge of delivery of a controlled substance.