Jool Baby recalls more than 63K Nova Baby infant swings over suffocation risk

article

Jool Baby has recalled more than 63,000 infant swings over a suffocation risk for babies, U.S. consumer safety officials said.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced last week that the swings, called the Jool Baby Nova Baby Infant Swing, were "marketed, intended, or designed for infant sleep." Meanwhile, the product has an incline angle greater than 10 degrees – which violates federal safety regulations .

RELATED: Certain ground cinnamon may have high levels of lead, FDA warns

The recall involves about 63,100 infant swings that were manufactured between June 2022 and September 2023. No injuries have been reported, the CPSC said.

Jool Baby swing recall: What to know

The Jool Baby Nova Baby Infant Swings were sold in Walmart stores and online, as well as on Amazon, JoolBaby.com , babylist.com , Target.com , and other websites between November 2022 and November 2023 for about $150.

The swings are gray and measure about 28 inches long, 19 inches wide and 24 inches high. They have a round aluminum base with music buttons on the front, a metal seat frame, a cloth seat with restraints and a headrest, and a canopy with hanging toys which include a yellow moon, blue cloud, and pink star.

The swings can be powered using AAA batteries or an AC adapter and were sold with an electronic remote control, according to the CPSC notice.

"Jool Baby" appears on the swing’s base and "NOVA" on the seat label. The manufacturing date code in month, day, year format can be found on the sewn-in warning label on the back of the swing’s seat.

RELATED: Trader Joe's dumplings recalled over permanent marker contamination

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings for sleep, and contact Jool Baby to receive a free repair kit, including shipping," the CPSC notice states.

Consumers were told to upload a photo of the warning label to the firm’s online registration page at www.JoolBaby.com/recall . Once registered, Jool Baby said it would send consumers a repair kit consisting of a new seat with updated on-product warnings, updated plush toys and an updated remote control.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.