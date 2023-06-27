Expand / Collapse search

Juniper Fire in Riverside County destroys buildings, forcing evacuations

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated June 29, 2023 2:56AM
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - The firefight continued after a large fire broke out in Riverside County Tuesday afternoon, destroying buildings, forcing evacuations and shutting down roads in the Perris area.

Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department responded to a call in the 19000 block of Santa Rosa Mine Road near Perris a little after 2:30 p.m. 

As of late Wednesday night, "Juniper Fire" has stretched to 68 acres but is 90% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders were issued for nearly six hours in parts of Perris before officials downgraded most of the mandates to warnings.

EVACUATION MAP

ROAD CLOSURES

  • Santa Rosa Mine Road at Idaleona Road

A care and reception center has opened for evacuees at Pinacate Middle School at 1990 South A Street in Perris.

While FOX 11's crews were surveying the scene, a loud shriek was heard from a woman in the area. Come to find out, the woman was reacting in joy as she was reunited with her dog who briefly got lost in the fiery scene.

RELATED: Lost dog rescued in Riverside County fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.