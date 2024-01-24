Justin Timberlake announces FREE one-night show at Irving Plaza: How to get tickets

Cry me a river! Justin Timberlake is performing in New York City.

Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, Justin Timberlake announced a FREE one-night show in Irving Plaza on Jan. 31.

The star shared the news on Instagram, writing, "NYC IRVING PLAZA 1/31."

In the photo slide, the singer shared a photo of a building with a poster for the show, a text conversation confirming that he'd be performing on his birthday, and Frank Sinatra singing New York, New York.

Justin recently released the title of his next album, Everything I Thought It Was, and shared a clip of the single "Selfish," which comes out Thursday.

One fan wrote: "Justin- I’ve been a member of your fan club since 2013…I live so close to NYC! I need tickets."

The post had over 50,000 likes in just over an hour.

Irving Plaza holds just over 1,000 people--comparatively small for an artist that usually performs in arenas as big as Madison Square Garden.

Needless to say, the show won't be easy to get into--especially without tickets.

Tickets are available upon request through 11:59 p.m. Friday here.

Tickets are not guaranteed, and it's two per person.

Although tickets are free, a credit card authorization hold will be applied to validate requests.

The concert is one night only. Then it's bye bye bye.