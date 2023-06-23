Juvenile killed in alleged accidental shooting in Tillicum, police investigate

Police are investigating after a juvenile was killed in an alleged accidental shooting in Tillicum Thursday evening.

According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), at around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting incident at a home near the corner of Commercial St. SW and Woodlawn St. SW. This area is near the Tillicum Youth and Family Center.

When officers arrived, crews from West Pierce Fire and Rescue were already at the scene performing lifesaving efforts on the victim. The boy later died after being taken to Madigan Army Medical Hospital.

The LPD says initial information provided to them was that this was an accidental shooting.

The only information known about the victim is that he is a minor.

Major Crime Detectives conducted a homicide investigation, and were able to identify the suspect – who later surrendered themselves to the LPD at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to the LPD, the suspect will be booked for murder.

This is a developing story.