Kent 11-year-old, 4 young siblings lock themselves in room as man burglarizes their home

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Kent home while children were hiding inside.

On July 7 around 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on 140th Ave SE for reports of a burglary in progress. The young caller told dispatch that his 11-year-old sister had seen a man inside their home, and the other siblings could hear someone moving around inside the house.

The siblings ran upstairs and locked themselves inside a room.

When police arrived, there was no one inside the home, but the back sliding door was wide open.

Soon after, 911 received multiple calls regarding a "suspicious person" trespassing in East Hill yards and hopping fences. One caller stated that the suspicious person was now on their roof and had jumped off when he was spotted.

Officers were able to triangulate the suspect's location based on all the 911 calls. A 27-year-old Redmond man was taken into custody without incident.

He was positively identified as the same person who entered the home on 140th Ave SE.

He was booked into King County Jail for burglary and other related charges.