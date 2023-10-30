Kent PD: Woman who barricaded herself from SWAT team shot her landlord

Kent Police say a woman who barricaded herself from officers during a standoff Saturday had shot her landlord.

Authorities on Monday provided new details on the ‘critical incident’ involving a Kent SWAT team on SE 272nd Pl and 116th Pl SE. Patrol officers were first called to reports of a shooting at a home around 12:02 p.m.

The 911 caller said his 54-year-old father had been shot. Officers evacuated both of them from the house, and medics attempted to treat the father for critical injuries.

The caller said his father was the 47-year-old suspect's landlord, and that she shot him.

Police who arrived reported hearing gunfire when they arrived, so they called in outside agencies. More officers and a SWAT team arrived to establish a perimeter. After hours of trying to negotiate with the woman inside, they entered the home and found that she was dead.

Authorities say there are no other suspects, and officers did not use their firearms during the incident.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. The condition of the 54-year-old victim is not yet known.