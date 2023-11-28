Kia owner fed up with multiple thefts dumps his car back at dealership

One Kia owner got so fed up after his car was stolen he decided to dump the vehicle off at the dealership where he bought it and walk four hours back home.

On Monday, Behrouz Alimoradi said someone stole his Kia. The incident happened in Federal Way.

Alimoradi said police found the car. But as it sat parked in the driveway, he says someone came back and smashed out all the windows.

"I’m tired, you know. I swear I’m tired about this car," he said.

Alimoradi says in two years, he has dealt with four different incidents involving this car. He says he’s paid thousands of dollars out of his own pocket to get the vehicle repaired, but this most recent incident is the last straw.

"This situation is too much bad. I don’t want it," he said.

Alimoradi says he was so upset with the situation that he dropped his Kia off at the dealership and walked about four hours back home.

FOX 13 News spoke with the dealership. An employee told us they can’t legally comment on the situation.

Law enforcement continue to warn Kia and Hyundai owners to protect themselves, because their cars are being targeted by thieves.

In 2022, videos popped up on social media demonstrating the process of how to steal these types of cars. The how-to videos led to a trend of car thefts, where criminals were dubbed the 'Kia Boyz.'

Recent violent crimes in Tacoma have involved stolen Kias.

Tacoma Police reported that on Sunday night around 10 p.m., about five to eight suspects, described as young looking, wearing masks and driving a stolen Kia, held someone up at gunpoint and stole their car.

Police pursued the suspects, but investigators say the thieves ditched the stolen cars and took off running into the woods.

About a week before this incident, Tacoma Police reported kids driving in a stolen Kia terrorized a Tacoma middle school parking lot by threatening a security guard with a gun.

Tacoma Police say in the last week there have been 82 reported car thefts.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says between 1 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, there were 21 incidents involving attempted car thefts.