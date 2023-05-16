King Co. Air Support Unit describes rescue of visitors trapped by landslide near Mount St. Helens

The King County Air Support Unit stepped in to rescue 12 people and a dog on Monday after a landslide trapped them at Mount St. Helens overnight Sunday.

The debris flow took out the road and a bridge on SR 504 near Coldwater Lake, trapping the visitors at the Johnston Ridge Observatory.

"If we had to, we were ready to hoist people out if necessary," said Josh Sweeney with the King County Air Support Unit.

The aviation unit shot video of the landslide and rescue Monday, showing how impassible the road had become.

"There is a river going over the top of the road," said Sweeney. "There is mud on both sides. It does not look stable, it does not look like you’d even want to attempt to walk over or walk through."

Sweeney said they initially got the call Sunday night after stranded visitors reported their situation, but they didn't have enough staff to fly at that time. He said the next morning, after getting the call from the state, King County deputies jumped into action.

"Immediately, we went into mission planning mode, started looking at the weather and started looking at aircraft performance," said Sweeney.

He said the team was airborne by around 8 a.m.

"After getting up there the following day, I realized why it was really only a helicopter that was going to work to accomplish this mission," said Sweeney.

At around 9:30 a.m, they started plucking people, like Ryan Crandell and his dog Nalu, off the mountain.

"She had no idea anything was going on. She was playing in the snow today, she was going for some chipmunks, things like that," said Crandell of Nalu.

Sweeney said the air unit was alerted ahead of time that Nalu needed a lift, too.

"Luckily, we got that information before we left. We happen to have dog harnesses, so we can secure the dog in the helicopter that way, too," said Sweeney.

"They brought her up into the helicopter, and she got a nice free ride," said Crandell about his dog.

The helicopter could only fit four at a time, so the team made three trips to get everyone out.

Sweeney said it's a good reminder to be prepared because nature is unpredictable.

"You never know. When you are traveling the mountains, things can happen. Look at the Oso mudslide, this mudslide. What you think is a nice passable road can become impassable in a heartbeat."

Sweeney said the air unit does fly regular patrols every day. He said they are always ready to spring into action if rescues do come up.