'Massive landslide' traps 12 on Mount St. Helens overnight, rescued Monday

Rescue crews airlifted 12 people and a dog from Mount St. Helens on Monday, after a massive landslide blocked the highway.

According to the Skamania County Sheriff's Office, the landslide occurred near the Johnston Ridge Observatory on SR 504 around 9 p.m. Sunday. Mud, trees and debris clogged the highway, and trapped a dozen people in the area overnight.

Authorities say no one was injured in the slide itself, but were stuck after the bridge was ‘wiped out.’

Skamania County formed an extraction plan with the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol. The State Emergency Management Division secured a helicopter from King County Sheriff's Office around 6 a.m. Monday, which flew down to Mount St. Helens.

Rescuers airlifted 12 people and a dog to safety. SR 504 is closed near Loowit Viewpoint until further notice.