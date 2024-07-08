Seattle heat wave guide: Cooling centers across King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. - A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect for Washington state into next week. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s and even triple digits for some areas.
King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) has created a list of cooling centers in cities throughout the county. Keep scrolling to find the nearest cooling center in your city.
King County cooling centers by city:
- Seattle
- Bothell
- Kenmore
- Lake Forest Park
- Shoreline
- Woodinville
- Algona-Pacific
- Auburn
- Burien
- Des Moines
- Federal Way
- Kent
- Newcastle
- Renton
- SeaTac
- Tukwila
- South East King County
- Bellevue
- Redmond
- Issaquah
- Kirkland
- Sammamish
- Snoqualmie Valley
Seattle cooling centers
- The Salvation Army: Jefferson Day Center (4th and Jefferson), open daily from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- The Salvation Army: White Center Community Center
- Seattle Indian Center (624 S. Dearborn St.), open Monday – Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Compass Day Center (77 S Washington St.), open daily from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Elizabeth Gregory Home (1604 NE 50th St.), open daily except Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. This cooling center is for women only
- Immanuel Community Services (1215 Thomas St.), open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- YouthCare: Orion Center (1828 Yale Ave.), open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Center is closed on Wednesday from 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This center is open for people between 12 and 24 years old
- YouthCare: UDYC (4516 15th Ave. NE), open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily except for Wednesday and Sunday. Wednesday hours run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday hours run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This center is open for people between 12 and 24 years old
- YouthCare: South Seattle is open 24 hours except for Wednesday, which will be closed from 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. This center is open for people between 12 and 24 years old
- Mary's Place Day Center (1830 Ninth Ave), open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. This cooling center is for single women only
- Urban Rest Stops: Ballard (2014-B NW 57th St), open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Urban Rest Stops: Downtown (1924 Ninth Avenue), Monday through Friday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Chief Seattle Club Day Center (410 2nd Ave. Ext S.), open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Aurora Commons (8914 Aurora Ave N.), open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Bread of Life Mission (97 South Main St.), open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Immanuel Lutheran (1215 Thomas St.), open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Street Youth Ministries (4540 15th Ave NE), open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- New Horizons Ministries (2709 3rd Ave), open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. This center is open for people between 13 and 25 years old
- Union Station Great Hall (401 S Jackson St), open Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bothell cooling centers
- Northshore Senior Center (10201 East Riverside Drive, Bothell, WA 98011), open Wednesday from 8:00 am – 8:30 pm; Thursday – Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm, closed Saturday and Sunday
- Bothell Library (18215 98th Ave NE)
Kenmore cooling centers
- Hanger (6728 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028), open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kenmore Library (6531 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028), open Monday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Tuesday & Wednesday 12:00-8:00 pm; Thursday & Friday, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Saturday 11:00 am – 6:00 pm; Sunday Closed
- City Hall (18120 68th Ave NE), open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Lake Forest Park cooling centers
- Third Place Commons (17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155), open Monday – Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Friday – Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.; Sunday 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 pm.
Shoreline cooling centers
- Urban League's Shoreline Cooling Canopy (16715 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133), open Saturday & Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Shoreline Library (345 NE 175th St, Shoreline, WA 98155)
Woodinville cooling centers
- Woodinville Library (17105 Avondale Rd NE, Woodinville, WA 98072)
Algona – Pacific cooling centers
- Algona-Pacific Library (255 Ellingson Road; Pacific WA 98047)
Auburn cooling centers, public spaces
- Auburn Food Bank, Ray of Hope (2806 Auburn Way North), open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Arcadia Young Adult Shelter (932 Auburn Way S.)
- Auburn Library (1102 Auburn Way S)
- Auburn Senior Activity Center (808 Ninth St SE), open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Muckleshoot Library (39917 Auburn Enumclaw Road SE)
- Auburn Mall (1101 Outlet Collection Way)
Burien public spaces to cool down
- Burien Community Center (14700 6th Ave SW), open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Burien Library (400 SW 152nd Street; Burien, WA 98166)
Des Moines public spaces to cool down
- Des Moines Library (21620 11th Avenue S)
- Woodmont Library (26809 Pacific Highway S)
Federal Way public spaces to cool down
- Federal Way Community Center (876 S. 333rd St.), open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Federal Way Library (34200 1st Way S)
- Federal Way 320th Library (848 S 320th Street)
Kent public spaces to cool down
- Kent YMCA – East Hill (10828 SE 248th St), open Tuesday – Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Non-members will be allowed to stay in the lobby only
- Kent Library (212 2nd Avenue N)
- Kent Panther Lake Library (20500 108th Avenue SE)
- Kent Senior Center (600 E Smith Street), open Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. This is open for people ages 50 and older
Newcastle public spaces to cool down
- Newcastle Library (12901 Newcastle Way)
Renton public spaces to cool down
- Renton Community Center (1715 SE Maple Valley Hwy), open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Fairwood Library (17009 140th Avenue SE, Renton, WA 98058)
- Renton Library (100 Mill Avenue S)
- Renton Highlands Library (2801 NE 10th Street)
SeaTac public spaces to cool down
- SeaTac Community Center (13735 24th Ave S.), open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday from 8:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Valley View Library (17850 Military Road S)
Tukwila public spaces to cool down
- Southcenter Mall (2800 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila)
- Southcenter Library (1386 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila)
- Tukwila Library (14380 Tukwila International Boulevard, Tukwila)
South East King County
- Black Diamond Library (24707 Roberts Drive)
- Covington Library (27100 164th Ave SE)
- Enumclaw Library (1700 1st Street)
- Maple Valley Library (21844 SE 248th Street)
Bellevue public spaces to cool down
- South Bellevue Community Center (14509 SE Newport Way), open Monday – Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Crossroads Community Center (16000 NE 10th St.), open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.
- North Bellevue Community Center (4063 148th Ave NE), open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Redmond public spaces to cool down
- Redmond Community Center at Marymoor Village (6505 176th Ave NE), open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Sunday
- Redmond Senior and Community Center (8703 160th Ave NE), open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., closed Sunday
Issaquah public spaces to cool down
- Issaquah Senior Center (75 NE Creek Way), open Wednesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kirkland public spaces to cool down
- North Kirkland Community Center (12421 103rd Ave NE), open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Peter Kirk Community Center (352 Kirkland Ave), open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sammamish public spaces to cool down
- Sammamish YMCA (831 228th Ave SE), open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sammamish Library (825 228th Ave SE), open Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Snoqualmie Valley cooling centers
- Snoqualmie Library (7824 Center Blvd SE), open Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Snoqualmie Valley YMCA (35018 SE Ridge St), open Wednesday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone wishing to go past the lobby area must be 16+ and have a photo ID.
