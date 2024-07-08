Seattle heat wave guide: Cooling centers across King County

A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect for Washington state into next week. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s and even triple digits for some areas.

King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) has created a list of cooling centers in cities throughout the county. Keep scrolling to find the nearest cooling center in your city.

King County cooling centers by city:

Seattle cooling centers

Bothell cooling centers

Northshore Senior Center (10201 East Riverside Drive, Bothell, WA 98011), open Wednesday from 8:00 am – 8:30 pm; Thursday – Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm, closed Saturday and Sunday

Bothell Library (18215 98th Ave NE)

Kenmore cooling centers

Hanger (6728 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028), open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kenmore Library (6531 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028), open Monday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Tuesday & Wednesday 12:00-8:00 pm; Thursday & Friday, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Saturday 11:00 am – 6:00 pm; Sunday Closed

City Hall (18120 68th Ave NE), open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lake Forest Park cooling centers

Third Place Commons (17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155), open Monday – Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Friday – Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.; Sunday 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 pm.

Shoreline cooling centers

Urban League's Shoreline Cooling Canopy (16715 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133), open Saturday & Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Shoreline Library (345 NE 175th St, Shoreline, WA 98155)

Woodinville cooling centers

Woodinville Library (17105 Avondale Rd NE, Woodinville, WA 98072)

Algona – Pacific cooling centers

Auburn cooling centers, public spaces

Burien public spaces to cool down

Burien Community Center (14700 6th Ave SW), open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Burien Library (400 SW 152nd Street; Burien, WA 98166)

Des Moines public spaces to cool down

Federal Way public spaces to cool down

Kent public spaces to cool down

Newcastle public spaces to cool down

Renton public spaces to cool down

SeaTac public spaces to cool down

SeaTac Community Cente r (13735 24th Ave S.), open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday from 8:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Valley View Library (17850 Military Road S)

Tukwila public spaces to cool down

South East King County

Black Diamond Library (24707 Roberts Drive)

Covington Library (27100 164th Ave SE)

Enumclaw Library (1700 1st Street)

Maple Valley Library (21844 SE 248th Street)

Bellevue public spaces to cool down

Redmond public spaces to cool down

Redmond Community Center at Marymoor Village (6505 176th Ave NE), open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Sunday

Redmond Senior and Community Center (8703 160th Ave NE), open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., closed Sunday

Issaquah public spaces to cool down

Issaquah Senior Center (75 NE Creek Way), open Wednesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kirkland public spaces to cool down

Sammamish public spaces to cool down

Sammamish YMCA (831 228th Ave SE), open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sammamish Library (825 228th Ave SE), open Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Snoqualmie Valley cooling centers

Snoqualmie Library (7824 Center Blvd SE), open Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Snoqualmie Valley YMCA (35018 SE Ridge St), open Wednesday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone wishing to go past the lobby area must be 16+ and have a photo ID.

MORE LOCAL NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Seattle weather: Heat wave continues with possible record heat

Wildfire breaks out at Gorge Amphitheater during concert

FAA mandates inspections of Boeing 737 oxygen masks for safety compliance

2 WA juvenile rehabilitation facilities suspend intakes due to overcrowding

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.