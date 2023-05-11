King County Metro suspending 20 routes in September

King County Metro is suspending 20 routes starting Sept. 2 due to driver shortage.

"To ensure transit services are in sync with fleet availability and its workforce, Metro will focus upcoming revisions on 20 low-ridership routes, and 92% of boardings will not be directly impacted. These changes will help prevent last-minute cancellations and improve reliability for riders," King County Metro said.

The vast majority of Metro’s routes – 124 of 156 routes – will be preserved and see no changes. The changes target routes with low ridership.

The following routes will be reduced or suspended: 15, 16, 18, 29, 55, 64, 114, 121, 167, 190, 214, 216, 217, 232, 237, 268, 301, 304, 320 and 342

