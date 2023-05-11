Expand / Collapse search

King County Metro suspending 20 routes in September

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 13 Seattle

King County Metro adjusting several routes in September

20 routes will be fully suspended beginning Sept. 2.

SEATTLE - King County Metro is suspending 20 routes starting Sept. 2 due to driver shortage. 

"To ensure transit services are in sync with fleet availability and its workforce, Metro will focus upcoming revisions on 20 low-ridership routes, and 92% of boardings will not be directly impacted. These changes will help prevent last-minute cancellations and improve reliability for riders," King County Metro said. 

The vast majority of Metro’s routes – 124 of 156 routes – will be preserved and see no changes.  The changes target routes with low ridership. 

The following routes will be reduced or suspended: 15, 16, 18, 29, 55, 64, 114, 121, 167, 190, 214, 216, 217, 232, 237, 268, 301, 304, 320 and 342

See the changes here.