King County Regional Homelessness Authority announces new interim CEO

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) has appointed a new interim CEO.

L. Darrell Powell would replace the current interim CEO, Helen Howell, if his appointment is approved by the KCRHA Governing Committee.

According to KCRHA, Powell has over 30 years of strategic finance experience and has previously served as the chief financial officer for Treehouse, College Success Foundation, United Way of King County, and the YMCA of Greater Seattle, and serves as the volunteer President for the NAACP Seattle King County Branch.

If approved, Powell would start on Feb. 14.

KCRHA is still conducting a national search for a permanent CEO.