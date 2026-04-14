What is the King County sheriff's ICE response plan? What we know

The Brief King County deputies will respond to immigration-related 911 calls to verify credentials and ensure safety, but they lack the legal authority to stop legitimate federal operations. The sheriff’s office will not honor ICE detainer notices or share records without a court order, maintaining a strict policy against participating in civil immigration enforcement. Deputies are required to document all interactions with body cameras and will refer any potential criminal violations by federal agents to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.



The King County Sheriff’s Office is laying out how deputies will respond when federal immigration agents show up — emphasizing documentation, de-escalation and legal limits rather than direct intervention.

The newly released guidance comes amid growing concern from immigrant communities, and follows a directive from Girmay Zahilay calling for a clear plan.

Focus on response, not enforcement

Dig deeper:

In the document, KCSO makes clear its role is separate from federal immigration enforcement.

"KCSO deputies are local law enforcement officers and do not have authority to direct, oversee, or supervise federal agencies or their personnel."

Instead, deputies are instructed to respond when there are safety concerns, questions about whether agents are legitimate, or potential violations of county policy.

That includes situations where "it is unclear whether people claiming to be immigration officers are officers" or when "there are concerns that a crime is being committed or that someone’s safety is at risk."

What happens when you call 911

What they're saying:

The agency is urging residents to call 911 in specific situations:

If there is an immediate threat to public safety

If a crime is happening

If someone may be impersonating an officer

When deputies arrive, their role is procedural:

Turn on body cameras

Assess the situation

Speak with the caller, using interpretation services if needed

Verify credentials, when appropriate

Work to de-escalate

Document and report the incident

Deputies will also document "why the community member called 911," efforts to confirm identities and "what happened at the end of the call."

Limits on cooperation with ICE

Big picture view:

The sheriff’s office reiterates it does not participate in civil immigration enforcement.

"KCSO does not honor detainer notices, sometimes called administrative warrants, from ICE or the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)."

Those detainers are not signed by a judge. By contrast, the agency says it does recognize judicial warrants.

KCSO also states it does not share information from its records with federal immigration authorities "unless required by a court order."

County property and potential violations

The guidance also addresses concerns about immigration enforcement on county property.

Deputies are directed to respond if ICE activity is reported "on property where they are not allowed, including King County-owned or leased properties."

If deputies believe a crime may have occurred, the case can be referred to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The sheriff’s office says it will share evidence in cases involving serious harm or death.

"KCSO will report any possible criminal violations by federal immigration agents to the King County Executive Office and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office."

Balancing trust and legal reality

The document repeatedly acknowledges fear and uncertainty among immigrant and mixed-status families, while underscoring the agency’s legal boundaries.

KCSO says its approach is designed to be "transparent, community-centered, and separate from federal civil immigration enforcement."

But the plan also highlights a key limitation: deputies can respond, document and investigate potential crimes, but they do not have the authority to control or stop federal immigration operations carried out within the law.

What this means going forward

For residents, the guidance clarifies what to expect: deputies may show up, verify identities, and ensure safety — but their ability to intervene is limited.

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