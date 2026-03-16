King County faces deadline for FIFA World Cup safety plan in Seattle

The Brief King County leaders are preparing a safety plan for the FIFA World Cup in Seattle as kickoff approaches in 91 days. County Executive Girmay Zahilay wants the sheriff’s office to outline how deputies will handle potential ICE activity during the event. Federal officials say Homeland Security and ICE will still be part of the overall World Cup security plan in the U.S.



The clock is ticking for King County leaders to unveil their safety plan for the FIFA World Cup in Seattle, with kickoff just 91 days away.

The backstory:

Last month, the King County executive announced that he wanted to have a plan from the King County Sheriff's Office about how it would deal with any issues related to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations. He also laid out steps he wants to take to protect refugees and immigrants.

What's next:

Now the March 16 deadline is here for the sheriff's office to reveal how it will have its own policy for unlawful actions by federal agents.

What they're saying:

King County Executive Girmay Zahilay announced the requirement for the sheriff's office, saying, "ICE is responsible for terrorizing communities." Zahilay said he would prohibit ICE from staging or conducting civil immigration enforcement in nonpublic areas of county-owned buildings and properties. He also said $2 million will be spent helping immigrants and refugees with rental assistance, food and legal aid.

The King County executive called on the sheriff's office to have an outline available to the public explaining the roles and responsibilities it will take on in the matter. He wants to help make it clear how to identify and differentiate deputies from federal immigration officers.

Leaders with ICE have said the agency and Homeland Security Investigations will be part of the overall security approach for the World Cup in the U.S.

The other side:

Last month's statement from DHS said, in part, "DHS will work with our local and federal partners to secure 2026 FIFA World Cup – in line with federal law and the U.S. Constitution … International visitors who legally come to the United States from the World Cup have nothing to worry about."

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson also had an executive order that would prevent ICE from using city-owned properties for certain operations as well.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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