Three men arrested by ICE agents in North Seattle, police chief says

The Brief ICE agents arrested three men near Aurora Avenue in North Seattle on Wednesday, according to SPD. Seattle police responded to reports of a possible abduction involving armed men, and later confirmed they were ICE agents. Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes wrote in a news release that SPD protects everyone in the city regardless of immigration status and will document interactions with federal agents.



Three people were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in North Seattle on Wednesday, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

The badge of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent is seen as they patrol the halls of immigration court at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on June 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes posted a news release on Thursday, saying that the department received a call from a concerned community member reporting three unidentified men were approached and arrested by ICE agents.

According to the police report, at around 10:17 a.m., SPD officers responded to a second-hand report about a possible abduction involving three people armed with guns. They said items were moved from one vehicle to another.

When SPD officers arrived, they saw a white van that had been mentioned earlier in the dispatch notes. The van was further southwest inside the cemetery, and from where the officers were, they could not clearly see it.