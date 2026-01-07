Around 200 protest fatal ICE shooting in front of Seattle's federal building

The Brief About 200 people gathered outside Seattle’s Federal Building for an emergency protest after a fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis. Demonstrators marched peacefully, calling for justice and an end to ICE actions; police blocked streets and no clashes were reported. Details surrounding the Minneapolis shooting remain unclear, and protesters say more demonstrations are planned in the coming weeks.



There were at least 200 protesters that showed up in Seattle Wednesday night in what speakers called an "emergency protest" in response to the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis Wednesday.

"We want justice, we want peace, we want justice, we want peace, we want ICE off our streets, we want ice off our streets..." they chanted.

Seattle protesters outside the Federal Building following a fatal shooting by ICE agents in Minneapolis. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After listening to speakers, protesters went on the march and circled the blocks near the Federal Building in Seattle.

Though the protest was organized on short notice, some protesters say they were compelled to come out Wednesday with urgency because they felt what happened in Minneapolis was a bridge too far.

What they're saying:

"ICE has gone too far. We’ve felt this, we’ve known this for a long time. There have been people protesting," said Raleigh Watts, protesting the ICE shooting. "We’ve been hearing the news. Today I came out because when I heard, it was my sign that a line has been crossed that I can’t stand anymore. So, I've come to say, ‘No ICE, you’ve gone too far’."

"A lot of people out here are really, really angry, confused and sad, but I think we have what it takes to fight back," said Sophia Van Beek, protesting the MN ICE shooting. "I’m certain there are going to be actions."

Sophia says in order to make a difference, protesters need to create an actionable political program.

Seattle protest on fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis

Members of law enforcement were in the area and helped to block off the streets during the protest and march. There were no clashes during this protest and it wrapped up at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

"I am proud of all the hundreds of people who have turned out tonight at the federal building in Seattle. I’m proud of the people who are in Tacoma that are protesting at the ice detention center and in Minneapolis and in cities across the country. This is not okay for ICE to kill somebody," said Watts.

What's next:

Some people at Wednesday's demonstration said they were planning to organize more protests in the coming weeks.

