Labor Day Weekend 2023: WSDOT's best, worst times to hit the road

Labor Day Weekend is approaching and drivers hitting the road could expect some traffic delays.

The Washington State Department of Transportation released their travel time charts for its state highways.

Below are WSDOT's best and worst times to be on the road during the holiday weekend.

Traveling on northbound I-5 from Lacey to Tacoma:

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023: Northbound I-5 from Tacoma to Lacey. (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Traveling on southbound I-5 from Tacoma to Lacey:

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023: Southbound I-5 from Tacoma to Lacey. (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Traveling eastbound on US 2 from Skykomish to Stevens Pass:

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023: Eastbound US 2 from Skykomish to Stevens Pass. (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Traveling westbound on US 2 from Stevens Pass to Skykomish:

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023: Westbound US 2 from Stevens Pass to Skykomish. (Washington State Department )

Traveling eastbound on I-90 from North Bend to Cle Elum:

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023: Eastbound I-90 from North Bend to Cle Elum. (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Traveling westbound on I-90 from Cle Elum to North Bend:

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023: Eastbound I-90 from North Bend to Cle Elum. (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Traveling northbound on I-5 from Bellingham to Canadian Border:

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023: Northbound I-5 from Bellingham to Canadian Border. (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Traveling southbound on I-5 from Canadian Border to Bellingham:

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023: Southbound I-5 from Canadian Border to Bellingham. (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram