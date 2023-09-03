Lacey Police investigating smash-and-grab burglary at phone store

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Lacey Police)

Lacey Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a T-Mobile store early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the store before 3 a.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, a car backed into the store twice, crashing through the front doors and denting the security gate. Multiple suspects got into the store, stole some items, then sped off.

Police are still searching for the suspect vehicle.

Lacey Police say this is one of several smash-and-grab burglaries happening across Thurston County.