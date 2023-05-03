Fewer guns reported stolen, yet gun violence amongst teens increasing

Fewer guns are falling into the wrong hands, according to Tacoma Police.

As of May 2023, 51 guns have been reported stolen out of a vehicle; that's about a gun stolen every 57 hours.

However, this is an improvement from around the same time in 2022, where 71 guns had already been reported stolen. Still they say 51 is far too many.

"It’s really scary and having a child makes it scarier," a Tacoma parent said. "It’s very sad, I’m sad for whoever is involved."

Grief and fear are just some of the feelings rattling Tacoma.

"I don’t think that there’s anything new that needs to be said, I think at this point in time, it’s really about the response," President of the Tacoma Minister Alliance Bishop Dr. Lawrence White said.

Already half of Tacoma’s homicides in 2023, have left families grieving for teens, including 16-year-old Larry Darnell "Trae" Marshall III, who was killed in March.

Officer Shelbie Boyd says guns are falling into the wrong hands, our children's.

"A child can't go into a store and purchase a gun; so they're getting them someplace whether they are the ones stealing them from the vehicles or somebody else's stealing them from the vehicles and giving them or selling them to the youth," Boyd said.

They’re taken from your glove box, underneath the seat, the center console, trunk and any hiding place you can think of.

"Folks, leave them in their car thinking maybe they're being responsible and leaving them there versus going into a building where they can't carry it," Boyd said.

Related article

Executive Director of the Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention, Kate Kelly says they’re concentrating on young adults those 18 to 25 but also paying close attention to children 10 to 18 – as gun violence is now impacting them.

"We're seeing kids beginning to get involved with firearms and to feel like they need firearms in their possession to feel safe or to just operate in their communities," Kelly said.

They’re partnering with schools and law enforcement to prevent kids from going down that path and helping those who already may be involved.

"We have support programs to try and divert them from that lifestyle and help them get the support the need to make better choices and use other resolutions to settle disputes," Kelly said.

While there is help available, it’s a community effort.

"If you have weapons, and you don't want them, you know, you can give them to the police department dropped them off; we'll take them if you know if you need locks for them, we can give you locks to lock them up at home," Boyd said.

Keeping your gun in a safe is also recommended, another option – trigger locks.

"As a responsible gun owner I need to know when it's okay and when it's not okay to carry my firearm," Boyd said "If I know that I'm going to be going someplace where I can't take it, then I need to be responsible enough to leave it at home, locked up secured."

TPD says 128 guns were turned in during the gun giveback event at the end of April; guns they say will be properly destroyed and won't be harming teens.