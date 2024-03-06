article

Social media network LinkedIn appeared to be down on Wednesday, March 6, just a day after a major outage impacted Meta's Facebook and Instagram.

Is there a LinkedIn outage?

There were 40,000 reports of issues shortly after 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The volume of issues was rising.

A message at LinkedIn.com read: "An error has occurred. We seemed to have encountered an error. Try going back to the previous page or see our Help Center for more information."

A technical issue caused widespread login issues for a few hours across Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms Tuesday morning.

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms experienced login issues in what appears to be a widespread outage.

DownDetector, which tracks tech outages, reported that issues began around 7 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

Some users reported they were locked out of their Facebook accounts and were unable to get back in. Others said they were experiencing difficulty refreshing their Threads and Instagram feeds, the Associated Press reported. Meanwhile, WhatsApp, which is also owned by Meta, did not appear to be experiencing problems early Tuesday.

In 2021, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for hours, an outage the company said was a result of faulty changes on routers that coordinate network traffic between its data centers. The next year, WhatsApp had another brief outage, the Associated Press reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.