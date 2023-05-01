Lori Vallow murder trial day 19: Hair from 'Doomsday mom' found on duct tape wrapped around dead son

A piece of Lori Vallow's hair was apparently stuck to a piece of duct tape wrapped around her murdered 7-year-old son's body, a witness testified Monday, according to local reports.

Vallow is accused of killing her two children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring to kill her husband Chad Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy.

"The partial DNA profile matched the DNA profile provided for Lori Vallow Daybell," DNA analyst Keeley Coleman testified Monday of the hair stuck to a piece of adhesive. The adhesive had been wrapped around J.J.'s body when investigators found him buried on Daybell's property in June 2020, according to East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton.

Coleman added that "the probability of randomly selecting a random individual in relation to that profile 1 is 71 billion."

The analyst later testified that the "the hair had been found on duct tape that was in the presence of decomposition fluids," Eaton reported .

Last week, Tammy's sister testified about Chad and how she discovered his marriage to Lori. More 911 calls were also released surrounding Tammy's death.

