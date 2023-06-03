Loyd leads Seattle against Los Angeles after 26-point showing

article

The Seattle Storm will face the Los Angeles Sparks after Jewell Loyd scored 26 points in the Storm's 86-78 loss to the New York Liberty.

Los Angeles went 7-11 at home and 6-12 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season.

The Sparks gave up 86.6 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

Seattle went 22-14 overall and 10-8 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The storm averaged 82.5 points per game last season, 12.4 from the free throw line and 29.9 from beyond the arc.

The Storm are looking healthy heading into Saturday's matchup with no injuries listed. However, the Sparks have three players on the injured list; Azura Stevens is out with a back injury, Jasmine Thomas is out with a knee injury and Katie Lou Samuelson is out for personal reasons.

Seattle Storm (0-3, 0-2 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (1-2, 2-2 Western Conference)

Saturday's game starts at 7 p.m. PDT.