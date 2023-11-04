Expand / Collapse search

Lucky slots player at Excalibur Las Vegas takes home $12.1 million fortune

By Austin Williams
Published 
U.S.
FOX TV Stations

What are the odds you win the lottery?

What are the odds you win the lottery? You're more likely to be struck by lightning.

LAS VEGAS - One mystery slots player met "Lady Luck" when they left Excalibur in Las Vegas over $12 million richer, International Game Techonlogy (IGT) reported on Friday. 

"IT HAPPENED AGAIN! For the fourth time this year in Nevada, we’re crowning another Megabucks™ millionaire!" IGT Jackpots posted on their X account. 

The entire jackpot prize was estimated to be worth about $12,185,766.40 to be exact. It was won playing the Megabucks Spitfire Multipliers Triple Red Hot 7s slot machine at the Excalibur hotel-casino.

IGT reports the jackpot was hit on Oct. 18 making it the fourth time a Megabucks jackpot was hit in Nevada this year. 

A visitor from California won $10.1 million on a $5 bet while playing Megabucks Gold Forge Slots at the Aria hotel-casino back in August. 