Lunar New Year now a recognized holiday in WA

Lunar New Year is now officially recognized as a holiday in Washington after Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill making it so on Wednesday.

House Bill 4660 was recently adopted after passing through the House this legislative session.

The bill is meant to promote the contributions of the AANHPI (Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander) communities in the Evergreen State.

Lawmakers, including Representative My-Linh Thai of Bellevue, introduced the bill to celebrate the community while combating the recent rise of anti-Asian hate.

Sadly, this state-recognized holiday is not a paid day off, as a bill that would have made Lunar New Year a paid holiday died in state legislature last year.

The bill was signed just after the Seattle Center wrapped up its Lunar New Year celebrations.