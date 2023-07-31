Lynnwood man pleads guilty to felony charges during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A 34-year-old Lynnwood man pleaded guilty Monday to felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tucker Weston pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer and civil disorder, both felony charges.

According to court documents, Weston traveled from Seattle to Washington, D.C. to attend the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally organized by former president Donald Trump. After the rally, Weston and others marched to the Capitol to disrupt Congress' verification of the electoral votes in the 2020 election.

Weston helped take down a metal barricade, court docs say, allowing rioters to approach the Capitol. He and others shoved down police officers guarding the Lower West Plaza, then joined rioters in using a bike rack to push back officers.

One officer tried to subdue a rioter, and Weston and others fought them, court docs say. He and several others then entered the Capitol building through a broken window, though Weston left shortly after and went to the northeast corner of the Capitol grounds. Weston and other rioters smashed and vandalized media equipment, then Weston was handed a bag of stolen equipment and walked away with it.

Weston is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 21, 2023.