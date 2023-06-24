Man arrested for allegedly burning down estranged girlfriend's Olalla home

article

A Lakewood man has been arrested after deputies say he burned down his estranged girlfriend's home in Olalla.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, a woman received a text from the suspect on June 15 around 8:15 p.m. saying, ""I am at the trailer. I’m going to burn it down with me in it."

She later got a call from a neighbor saying that her home was on fire.

Witnesses told officers they saw their neighbor's former boyfriend fleeing the scene as the home burned.

A sheriff's office K-9 was able to locate the suspect after a short track.

He was booked into Kitsap County Kail on suspicion of first-degree arson-domestic violence and residential burglary-domestic violence.