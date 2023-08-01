Man arrested for allegedly throwing brick at Seattle FD medic truck responding to call

article

Seattle Police have arrested a man who allegedly threw a brick at a Seattle Fire Department medical truck that was responding to a call.

Police said around noon on Tuesday, a 60-year-old man threw a brick at the windshield of the Seattle Fire Department's Medic 18 truck near the intersection of N 45th St. and Bagley Ave. N in the Wallingford neighborhood.

There were paramedics inside and they had their lights and sirens on as they were responding to an emergency call.

None of the paramedics were injured, but the windshield had significant damage.

The suspect was located nearby and booked into King County Jail for felony assault and malicious mischief.