Man dies after being pulled from Elliott Bay on Seattle's Waterfront

Seattle Fire Department said a man has died after they pulled him from the water on Tuesday evening.

Crews responded to the Waterfront pier on Alaskan Way for a person in the water in distress. He was in the water between the Great Wheel and the Seattle Aquarium.

Seattle Fire's rescue boat was able to pull him out of the water. They tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear how he ended up in the water.

The incident is under investigation.