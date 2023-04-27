Man found dead at Kent apartment complex; homicide investigation underway

article

Kent Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex on Thursday evening.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at in the 23200 block of 61st Ave S around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man on the ground in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Officers tried to save his life before medics could arrive, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as a 26-year-old Kent man.

It's unclear if he lived at the complex or was visiting.

Police have not released any suspect information. It's not known at this time what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Kent PD Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or by email at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.