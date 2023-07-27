SFD: One person found during water rescue near Portage Bay, one victim still missing

Crews were dispatched to a Thursday morning water rescue near Portage Bay. Two people needed help, but only one person was found.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), at around 3:18 a.m., crews responded to reports of two people in the water next to a University District marina at the 900 block of NE Boat St.

Seattle Police officers responded to the scene and found a 47-year-old man that had reportedly swam back to the dock. SFD crews evaluated him, confirmed he was in stable condition and transferred him to Harborview Medical Center.

SFD rescue swimmers searched the waters for about 20 minutes, but they could not find the other victim.

Related article

The SFD called off the search, and transitioned the investigation over to the Seattle Police Department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.