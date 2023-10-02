Man in custody after stabbing at SeaTac hotel
SEATAC, Wash. - A man was injured and another man was taken into custody after a stabbing early Monday morning at a hotel in SeaTac.
At 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the La Quinta Inn on South 188th Street for a report of a disturbance.
According to police, a 28-year-old man told the front desk that another man had forced his way into his room.
The two men wrestled over a knife, which one of the men had.
Investigators said the two men were both injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The other man, 37, was booked into the King County Jail.
The investigation remains ongoing.