Man in custody after stabbing at SeaTac hotel

A man was injured and another man was taken into custody after a stabbing early Monday morning at a hotel in SeaTac.

At 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the La Quinta Inn on South 188th Street for a report of a disturbance.

According to police, a 28-year-old man told the front desk that another man had forced his way into his room.

The two men wrestled over a knife, which one of the men had.

Investigators said the two men were both injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other man, 37, was booked into the King County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.