Man killed in Snohomish car crash, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a car crash in Snohomish Monday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a single-car crash near the corner of 171st. Ave. SE and W Wishon Rd. just east of Panther Lake.

A couple hours later, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) confirmed with FOX 13 that the driver, and adult man, died in the crash. Investigators say the driver left the roadway, crashed and was ejected from the vehicle.

The SCSO says the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

One lane of the roadway was closed for detectives to investigate and determine what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.