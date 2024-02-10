Man pulls out knife, clerk pulls out bigger knife in attempted robbery in Tacoma

Tacoma Police arrested a man accused of trying to rob a convenience store in Tacoma earlier this week.

On February 5, just before 8 p.m., Tacoma Police officers received reports of a robbery at a business on S. Yakima Ave. near S. 11th Street.

Officers say the victim told them a man entered the store and pulled out a knife. The victim then pulled out an even bigger knife, causing the suspect to flee the scene.

Police released footage of the incident on Facebook:

Police were able to identify and track down the suspect though witness interviews and surveillance footage. He was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail the next day.

The man now faces first-degree harassment and robbery charges.