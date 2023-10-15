VIDEO: Man rescued after 60ft fall in Auburn

Fire and rescue crews joined forces to rescue a man who fell from a 60-foot cliff in Auburn on Sunday.

Officials say before 9 a.m., a man fell down a cliff on Auburn Enumclaw Rd near the area of Muckleshoot Tribal School. He fell 60 feet and suffered serious injuries.

His friends noticed his car was abandoned nearby, and they called 911.

Crews from Mountain View Fire & Rescue, South King Fire, Puget Sound Fire and King County Medic One were called in to conduct a rescue operation.

They were able to drop in with a cable and bring the man to safety.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.