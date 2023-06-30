Man sentenced to 34 years for murdering, dismembering woman

A man who committed a gruesome murder in Seattle's University District was sentenced to roughly 34 years in prison on Friday.

Charles Becker, 32, killed 56-year-old Mavis Nelson in June of 2022. Investigators say he killed her inside his apartment, kept her body in the home and then dismembered her.

Nelson's remains were found on a trail near Ravenna Ave NE and NE 45th St on June 20, 2022. She had been reported missing in Seattle about a month earlier, and the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

According to authorities, detectives lifted fingerprints from the victim’s apartment, then found cell phone records between her and Becker, leading them to identify him as a person of interest. They later connected him to DNA evidence at the scene because his DNA was already on file with the national CODIS database from a previous manslaughter conviction.

According to court records, that conviction was for the death of Becker's 4-month-old son in 2015. He was found guilty and sentenced to the maximum sentence.

Along with his sentence, Becker is not allowed to have any contact with Nelson's family.