Man shot, killed at Lake Padden Park in Bellingham

Bellingham Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at a popular park on Monday evening.

Officers responded to Lake Padden Park, near the east entrance, just before 7 p.m. for reports of a man who had been shot. When they arrived, bystanders were giving the man first aid.

Medics then took over to save the 37-year-old man's life, but he died at the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police have not released a motive or any suspect information.

Bellingham PD are also asking for help from the public with gathering any videos or photos taken at the time of the shooting in Lake Padden Park.

If you were there at the park right before and right after the shooting and saw, heard, or filmed anything which could help our investigators solve this case, contact BPD at 360-778-8791 or at www.cob.org/tips.

The park was closed for the night after the shooting but has since been reopened to the public.

This appears to be the first homicide of the year in the city of Bellingham.