Man shot, killed near Southcenter Mall in Tukwila

Tukwila Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in broad daylight just outside the Southcenter Mall.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Strander Boulevard, which runs parallel to the Southcenter Mall.

Officers said a man was hit by gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect drove off and has not yet been located.

It's unclear if this was a random shooting or if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police have not released what led up to the shooting. They have also not issued any suspect information.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Tukwila PD at 206-241-2121 or email tips@tukwilawa.gov. You can also send them a direct message on social media.

