VIDEO: Man who fell off cliff near Port Angeles rescued by U.S. Coast Guard

Crews with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) rescued a man who had fallen off a cliff near Port Angeles on Monday.

According to the USCG, the patient hurt himself near Lower Elwha sometime Monday night.

When medics arrived, they were able to reach the patient and evaluate his injuries. However, they could not get a vehicle in the area, and the tide was beginning to rise.

Eventually, the USCG brought in a helicopter, and hoisted the patient to safety.

The patient was flown to Harborview Medical Center, though there has been no updates on his condition.