Coast Guard investigation determines what caused ferry to run aground last month

The Walla Walla ferry is resuming its Seattle-Bremerton route after running aground in mid-April.

On April 15, roughly 600 passengers were stranded on a ferry that ran aground near Bainbridge Island in the Rich Passage as it was traveling from Bremerton to Seattle.

"When we impacted it felt like an earthquake," said Kyle Bulger, a passenger on-board. "We shuffled around, it moved everyone around and everyone was confused."

Bulger told FOX 13 that the lights flickered and that the ship appeared to lose power.

An internal investigation and an investigation by the Coast Guard (USCG) indicated that contaminated fuel led to generator failure, including the ferry's backup systems, which resulted in loss of propulsion and steering controls. This caused the ferry to run aground, USCG said.

The investigation into how the fuel was contaminated is ongoing.

"To ensure a similar incident does not occur, all fuel currently on board has tested clean. New, upgraded generator monitoring gauges have also been installed on both #WallaWalla and its sister ship #Spokane," Washington State Ferries (WSF) tweeted on May 3.

The Seattle-Bremerton route was out of service while repairs were made.

The WSF website lists the Walla Walla as a four-engine, jumbo class ferry with a maximum capacity of 2,000 passengers and 188 vehicles. It is 440 feet (134 meters) in length with a draft of 18 feet (5.4 meters).

The Walla Walla was constructed in 1973 in Seattle and rebuilt in 2003, according to the site.