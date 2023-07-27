Driver found guilty for hitting, killing 12-year-old in stolen truck while high on meth

The man who was behind the wheel of a crash that killed a 12-year-old girl in Pierce County last year has been found guilty.

A jury found 32-year-old Terry Kohl guilty of all eight counts for the death of Immaculee Goldade in January 2022.

Immaculee was walking with her best friend along 104th St SE near 24th Ave E, which is about a block from Midland Elementary School. They were both hit by a white flatbed pickup truck that sped off, leaving them there.

Surveillance footage and evidence put Kohl behind the wheel. Deputies later said the white truck he was driving was stolen. He told detectives that he smoked methamphetamine at a casino before getting behind the wheel of a stolen truck.

Kohl was found guilty of:

Reckless vehicular homicide

Reckless vehicular assault

Failure to remain at an accident resulting in death

Second-degree burglary

Two counts of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle

First-degree unlawful possession of a firearm

First-degree possessing stolen property

His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 11.